Area businesses celebrate Freedom Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Freedom Day USA bills itself as America’s largest military thank you event.

Freedom Day 2020 is a chance for local businesses to say thank you to those who have served our country.

- Advertisement -

The idea started years ago when a group of dentists realized many veterans don’t have dental insurance, and were skipping their routine dental office visits.

In Wilmington, the office of Dr. Gregory Garrett offers free cleanings and routine services for veterans, and recruits other businesses to show their appreciation.

Recently, Amanda Garrett, a hygienist at Dr. Garrett’s office, spoke to Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory about Freedom Day 2020.