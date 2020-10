WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A long-time oyster bar in downtown Wilmington is closing their doors.

Dock Street Oyster Bar, located at 12 Dock Street, announced the news on social media Friday after being open for nearly 22 years. The post states they will close after this weekend.

Owners cite issues with the landlord as their reason to close.

The owner also wrote that they thank everyone for their support over the years, adding they hope to come out on the other side in a new and better location.