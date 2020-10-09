Marines for Thanksgiving not happening this year due to COVID-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington tradition during Thanksgiving is not happening this year due to COVID-19.

Port City Java CEO Steve Schnitzler started the Marines for Thanksgiving tradition almost a decade ago.

Families in the Cape Fear volunteer to host a Marine or two on Thanksgiving day for a meal and other family traditions.

Schnitzler said this year the Marine Corps will not be sending Marines to the Cape Fear for Thanksgiving due to COVID-19.

Schnitzler said everyone understands why they cannot host the event this year, but he says they are excited to do again next year.