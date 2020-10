WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A woman reported missing in Whiteville has been found dead.

Laura Mace, 51, was reported missing on Wednesday. According to her family, they were unable to contact her.

Wilmington police responded to the 100-block of City Drive. During the investigation, they found her body.

The cause of death is still unknown.

We will bring you the latest as it become available.