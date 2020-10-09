NHCS meal service hours and location changes go into effect Monday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As the New Hanover County school district shifts to plan B, the NHCS Curbside Grab and Go meal program time will change to 11:30am – 12:30pm beginning on October 12, 2020.

Free meals are available for children age 18 years and younger. Parents, guardians, and students can pick up one free complete meal per child, Monday through Friday and no parent or guardian consent form is required.

A complete meal consists of lunch and breakfast for the next day. Meal pick-up locations include:

Alderman Elementary

Bellamy Elementary

Blair Elementary

Bradley Creek Elementary

Carolina Beach Elementary

Castle Hayne Elementary

Codington Elementary

College Park Elementary

Eaton Elementary

Forest Hills Elementary

Hoggard High School

Holly Tree Elementary

Murray Middle

Murrayville Elementary

Myrtle Grove Middle

New Hanover High School

Ogden Elementary

Parsley Elementary

Pine Valley Elementary

Porters Neck Elementary

Rachel Freeman School of Engineering

Roland Grise Middle

Snipes Academy of Art & Design

Sunset Park Elementary

Trask Middle

D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy (UNCW)

Williams Elementary

Williston Middle

Winter Park Elementary

Wrightsboro Elementary

For a full list of Curbside Grab & Go meal sites and delivery time changes in English and Spanish, visit www.nhcschildnutrition.com or call 910-254-4212.