NHCS meal service hours and location changes go into effect Monday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As the New Hanover County school district shifts to plan B, the NHCS Curbside Grab and Go meal program time will change to 11:30am – 12:30pm beginning on October 12, 2020.
Free meals are available for children age 18 years and younger. Parents, guardians, and students can pick up one free complete meal per child, Monday through Friday and no parent or guardian consent form is required.
A complete meal consists of lunch and breakfast for the next day. Meal pick-up locations include:
Alderman Elementary
Bellamy Elementary
Blair Elementary
Bradley Creek Elementary
Carolina Beach Elementary
Castle Hayne Elementary
Codington Elementary
College Park Elementary
Eaton Elementary
Forest Hills Elementary
Hoggard High School
Holly Tree Elementary
Murray Middle
Murrayville Elementary
Myrtle Grove Middle
New Hanover High School
Ogden Elementary
Parsley Elementary
Pine Valley Elementary
Porters Neck Elementary
Rachel Freeman School of Engineering
Roland Grise Middle
Snipes Academy of Art & Design
Sunset Park Elementary
Trask Middle
D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy (UNCW)
Williams Elementary
Williston Middle
Winter Park Elementary
Wrightsboro Elementary
For a full list of Curbside Grab & Go meal sites and delivery time changes in English and Spanish, visit www.nhcschildnutrition.com or call 910-254-4212.