Pender County’s annual ghost walk switches to spooky drive-in experience

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ghost Walk: The Drive-In is coming to a park near you.

Ghost Walk: The Ghosts of Pender’s Past is a sell-out event in a normal year in the Town of Burgaw. However, with COVID-19, 2020 has been anything but normal.

“The show must go on,” Stephanie Key, the artistic director of Ghost Walk: The Ghost of Pender’s Past, said. “To provide ghostly stories in a COVID-19 setting, we’ve gone retro. We’re bringing the Ghost Walk, a drive-in to Burgaw and Hampstead.”

Instead of actors coming to Burgaw, the Ghost Walk volunteers filmed their ghostly tales on location. The stories are being threaded together by a local videographer.

Following Ghost Walk: The Drive-In movie, a second feature, Stephen King’s Silver Bullet will be shown. Silver Bullet was filmed in Burgaw and released October 1985.

“Pender County Parks and Recreation has state-of-the art movie screening and radio receivers to set up for drive-in movies,” Zach White, Pender County Parks and Recreation supervisor, said. “We’re again pleased to partner with Pender County Tourism on the Ghost Walk – just in a different, and safe method.”

The Ghost Walk: The Drive-In will debut at Pender Memorial Park Oct. 23. The ghost tales will arrive at Hampstead Kiwanis Park Oct. 24. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets are only $10 a carload. However, tickets are limited and are required to attend. Order Burgaw show tickets online and Hampstead show tickets are available online here.