WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police say a woman is in custody after she stabbed a man during an argument Thursday evening.

Police responded around 6:05 p.m. to a stabbing in the 900 block of N. 30th Street.

The 27-year-old man reportedly told police that he was arguing with 39-year-old Alexandria Wilbourn when she stabbed him.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injuries.

Wilbourn was charged with ADWISI and received no bond.