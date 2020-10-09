Razor blades on Trump sign in Michigan slices man’s fingers

Michigan worker is injured after moving a Trump/Pence campaign sign with razor blades on it. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, MI (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine who taped razor blades to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign sign that sliced the fingers of a worker tasked with removing signs that were too close to a roadway in southeast Michigan.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says the 52-year-old Commerce Township building inspector needed stitches after cutting three fingers Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says a second sign found along the roadside also had razor blades taped “all along the bottom edge.”

The position of the signs violated a township ordinance requiring campaign signs to be a certain distance from the center of the road.