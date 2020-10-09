Trump sets big events for WH, Florida, restarting campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is looking to get his campaign back on track, a week after he was sidelined with the coronavirus.

As questions linger about his health, he will hold an event at the White House on Saturday and what he calls a “BIG RALLY” in Sanford, Florida on Monday.

Trump on Friday held what his campaign billed as a “radio rally” as he dialed in to the show of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Despite public and private surveys showing him trailing Democrat Joe Biden, Trump predicted a greater victory in 2020 than four years ago.