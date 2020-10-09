UNC Asheville orders Shelter in Place after threats about BLM mural

By
WWAY News
-
0
UNC Asheville (Photo: WLOS)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — In-person classes, practices and on-campus activities at the University of North Carolina Asheville were canceled Friday due to a threat to the community, WLOS reported.

The university issued a BulldogAlert to all students, faculty and staff to shelter in place. All non-essential employees should return home.

- Advertisement -

WLOS reported that several offices at UNC Asheville received an email overnight with a direct threat to the university. The email demanded that the Black Lives Matter mural on University Heights on campus be painted over.

No other details have been released at this point. The university said it will release additional information as soon as possible but no earlier than Saturday morning.