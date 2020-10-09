Veterans receive thousands of dollars worth of free dental care from area dentist

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington dentist spent the day brightening the smiles of numerous veterans in observance of “Freedom Day.”

The annual Freedom Day is for businesses to give back to veterans for their service to the country.

For the fourth year, Dentist Gregory B. Garrett provided free dental work for veterans without dental insurance. Many who were treated today expressed how thankful they are.

“I personally received over $1,000 in free dental care today,” veteran Ryan Ayars said. “Honestly, those sort of things warms my heart, to see stuff like this.”

Front desk administrator Lynn Paul reflected Ayars’ words, saying she enjoys this day each year.

“On Friday, we usually are not seeing patients,” Paul said. “So it’s a good day for us to have them come in and just give back to the community our veterans who have served.”

The dentist office estimated it gave away more than $6,000 worth of dental work on Friday.