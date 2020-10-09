‘You just helped kill my mom’: NC woman implores everybody to wear masks

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — COVID-19 continues to take lives, and a North Carolina corrections officer who lost her mother to the virus has a message for everyone:

“Wear the mask. It is not about you, wear the mask.”

- Advertisement -

Cheri Styons also battled the virus herself. She said she caught it in August from a co-worker. She unknowingly took it home and gave it to her mother.

“When you see this virus first hand, it is horrible. It took her out literally one organ at a time heart, brain, lungs.”

Styons said it was heartbreaking to watch her mother died, and even worse knowing that she is the one who passed on the virus that killed her.

Read more here.