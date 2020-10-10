Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation to begin new demand reduction initiative

SUPPLY, N.C. (WWAY) – A local electric membership corporation will be asking people to temporarily reduce energy usage.

In December, Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC) will begin a new demand reduction initiative called “Beat the Peak,” designed to level off peaks in energy usage that occur during the times of highest demand. A BEMC spokesperson says this is meant to reduce wholesale power costs.

Beginning in December, BEMC members will be notified by text and/or email when extreme temperatures—like cold winter mornings or hot summer afternoons—are in the forecast. Beat the Peak alerts will encourage members to adjust their thermostats in real time and to shift when they use large appliances, reducing the overall demand for power.

Members that wish not to participate in the alert program will have a simple opt-out option.