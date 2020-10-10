Children’s museum holds fall festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is back in the business of fun for all ages, holding its first event since the pandemic forced it to close.

The new normal meant limiting attendance, taking temperatures at the door, and requiring masks for those five an older.

Kids could take part in crafts, take fun fall pictures, or just run wild in huge play areas.

Jessie Goodwin, the event’s coordinator says she’s happy to have families back, and parents are thankful for the safe environment the museum has created:

“Yes, we’ve had several parents say how excited they are for something new and refreshing for all this time cooped up in the house. And also to see that we’ve been able to manage things responsibly here. So everyone’s having such a blast and everyone’s just smiles across the board.”

The fun included live music, an interactive pirate ship, kid-sized grocery store, and a giant indoor tree, all with health and safety in mind.