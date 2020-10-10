‘COVID-America’: Wilmington filmmaker creates series about pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington filmmaker just set off on a three-week trip across the country to work on a production about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The docu-series is called ‘COVID America – The Series’.

On his three-week-long trip, filmmaker Monty Hobbs is traveling through eight states, including New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee and Texas, covering 2,300 miles.

On this trip, Hobbs says he’ll be telling the stories of people from all different communities who have been on the front lines of the pandemic.

From small shop owners, to nurses, to veterans, he says they got thousands of story submissions from people all over the country.

Hobbs says the series will give people a voice to share the good and the bad of the pandemic.

He was hit by the pandemic himself when the film industry came to a halt and cancelled several projects he had in the works. He says he was waiting for things to get back to normal when he thought of the idea for the docu-series.

“We started waiting, you know March, April, May, and the summer came along and we started wondering when production would ever come back,” Hobbs said. “Now that we see it coming back, we also noticed there’s a void out there. There were some similar scripted shows that made it to some of the streaming networks, but they didn’t really have any of the rawness we were looking for.”

Hobbs left for New York at the end of this week, and will finish out his trip in Houston, Texas at the end of October.

When he and his production crew get back, Hobbs says they’ll be working to finalize a deal for the series. He hopes to get it on the air in the spring of 2021.