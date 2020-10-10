Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Hurricane Delta has added insult to injury in Louisiana after blowing ashore ashore Friday evening as a Category 2 only a few miles from where Hurricane Laura struck land just six weeks ago.

Delta ripped tarps off damaged roofs and scattered massive piles of storm debris in the wind and water. Hundreds of thousands are without power as the storm moves north and east, into Mississippi and the Tennessee Valley.

- Advertisement -

In Lake Charles, Louisiana, Mayor Nic Hunter says his city will be in recovery mode for months and probably years.