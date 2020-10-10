Just 19, ranked 54th, Swiatek wins French Open for 1st Slam

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has beaten Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final to become the first Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

Swiatek is 19 years old, unseeded and ranked just 54th. She never had won a tour-level tournament until now.

Kenin is a 21-year-old American who was trying to claim her second major title of 2020 after winning the Australian Open in February. She was 16-1 in Grand Slam matches until Saturday. But Kenin ran into the talented Swiatek, who is the first woman to win the title at Roland Garros without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be facing each other for the 56th time when they play in the men’s French Open final.

That is the most meetings between two men in the sport’s professional era. Djokovic leads 29-26 overall. Nadal leads 6-1 at Roland Garros, a tournament he has won 12 times. If Nadal gets No. 13, that would give him 20 Grand Slam titles total, tying Roger Federer’s record for men. Djokovic seeks a second trophy in Paris and 18th major.

Djokovic is ranked No. 1 and is 37-1 this season. Nadal is No. 2 and is 99-2 in his French Open career.