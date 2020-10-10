Local businesses hold vendor

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Downtown Wilmington offers activities for the whole family, including a local vendor fair.

Wilmington businesses set up shop at City Market, offering everything from sweet treats to custom face masks.

The market will be open every weekend this fall from 10-3, and takes place at 124 South Front Street.

The fair’s organizer, Michele Bremer says it is a fun new way to support your local mom and pop shops:

“Support local! We are here for you and we’ve got something for everybody. We’re even preparing for Halloween. We want the kids to come out. We want safe trick or treat places, and we’re going to pass out candy safely.”

The fair includes vendors from Pampered Chef, East Coast Color Street, Donna’s Bookworks, and avid local crafters and bakers.