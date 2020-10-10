NCDHHS reports more than 1,000 COVID hospitalizations, more than 2,000 more cases

WWAY News
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WWAY) – North Carolina is reporting its highest single-day hospitalization numbers due to COVID-19 since August.

The state also reported 25 more deaths and 2,034 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The additional deaths bring the statewide death toll to 3,747. There have been 227,431 people who have tested positive in North Carolina since the pandemic began.

Across the state, a total of 1,065 patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus. This is highest single-day hospitalization rate since August 13.

