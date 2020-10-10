Ohio county says nearly 50,000 voters received wrong ballots

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Ohio’s Republican secretary of state is assuring residents that the election will be secure and accurate after a county sent wrong ballots to 50,000 voters.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Friday that the Franklin County election board made “a serious mistake” but that the county was working hard to fix it. LaRose noted Ohio’s elections boards are bipartisan to ensure fair elections.

Officials say all affected voters will receive corrected replacement ballots.

Franklin County is home to Columbus and 880,000 registered voters.

The news brought renewed focus on an election seeing an unprecedented number of absentee ballot requests.