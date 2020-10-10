White House ups virus aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is boosting its offer in up-and-down COVID-19 aid talks in hopes of an agreement before Election Day.

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to declare, “Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big!”

- Advertisement -

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke for more than 30 minutes Friday afternoon.

Still, GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he doesn’t see a deal coming together soon out of what he calls a “murky” situation.

A GOP aide familiar with the new White House offer says it is about $1.8 trillion, while Pelosi’s most recent public offer was about $2.2 trillion.