HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) — A 4-year-old boy has died at Wake Med in Raleigh after being struck by a truck in a Holly Springs neighborhood on Saturday night.

The tragic incident happening along the 200 block of Carolina Town Lane in the Holly Glen neighborhood off of Avent Ferry Road around 6:30 p.m., according to the Town of Holly Springs.

The child was taken to the WakeMed in Raleigh where he later died.

