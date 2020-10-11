Dallas’ Prescott leaves against Giants with ankle injury

ARLINGTON, TX (AP) – Dak Prescott was knocked out of the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the New York Giants with a gruesome ankle injury.

Prescott was hurt at the end of a run in the third quarter, his right ankle bending awkwardly as he was taken down by Logan Ryan. He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. Dallas also lost defensive tackle Trysten Hill to an undisclosed injury.

He was hurt in the third quarter when he appeared to hold up and avoid a roughing penalty while running into quarterback Daniel Jones.

Kyle Allen, who was making his first start for Washington after replacing Dwayne Haskins, injured an arm and was replaced by Alex Smith, his first appearance since suffering a similarly gruesome leg injury in Nov. 2018.