NFL: Alex Smith plays for first time since November 2018

LANDOVER, MD (AP) – Alex Smith’s remarkable comeback is complete.

Smith took the field for Washington after starting quarterback Kyle Allen injured an arm on a hit by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. This marks Smith’s first NFL game action in 693 days, as he broke his right tibia and fibula in gruesome fashion on this field 23 months ago.

The now 36-year-old quarterback completed a 6-yard screen pass to J.D. McKissic on his first snap since Nov. 18, 2018. Smith was cleared to practice in August and became the backup when coach Ron Rivera benched Dwayne Haskins and demoted the 2019 first-round pick to third on the depth chart.

Smith’s career was in jeopardy when he was injured two seasons ago and underwent 17 surgeries. He also survived a life-threatening infection and was in the hospital for month.

Rivera said this week he was confident putting Smith in a game because doctors gave the green light. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Smith had not been hit in practice to prepare him.

His first contact against the Rams was a sack by Aaron Donald. Smith got up and jogged off the field.