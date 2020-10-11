‘We can’t lose our momentum:’ Louisiana vows to rebuild

LAKE CHARLES, LA (AP) — Utility crews in Louisiana are scrambling to restore power and residents in the besieged southwest part of the state are vowing to rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Delta.

Some residents returned home for the first time on back roads lined with fallen trees, mangled metal and homes missing roofs.

- Advertisement -

The remnants of Delta, meanwhile, were blamed for a drowning in Florida and a train derailment in Georgia.

Delta made landfall Friday with top winds of 100 mph. It then moved over Lake Charles, a city where Hurricane Laura damaged nearly every building in late August.