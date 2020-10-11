Woman arrested during dueling Trump/Biden rallies

According to the Wilmington Police Department, police responded to the intersection of Military Cutoff and Eastwood Road at around 4:40 p.m. in reference to an alleged assault.

Witnesses say a male Trump supporter went across the street where the Biden supporters were standing to wave his Trump flag in their faces. The male subject says that he was then assaulted by two female Biden supporters and that one of them threw water on him.

Other witnesses say that the man, reeking of alcohol, accidentally bumped into one of the women, causing water to shoot out of the bottle, coincidentally splashing onto both the man and the woman.