Black North Carolina firefighters allege racism in grievance

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Black firefighters in a North Carolina city have filed a grievance alleging white captains talked about running over protesters and a firefighter made a noose during a rope and knots class.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the grievance was filed by Black firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

- Advertisement -

The grievance calls for Chief William Mayo to be fired for failing to discipline white firefighters who, the group said, have created a hostile work environment through comments in person and on social media.

Edward Scott Blair, one of the white fire captains, says the allegations made against him have been taken out of context.