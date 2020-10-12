Bridgewater, Burris lead Panthers; Falcons fire Quinn

ATLANTA (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Juston Burris made a huge interception in the end zone and the Carolina Panthers held on for a 23-16 victory over winless Atlanta.

The Falcons dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1997 and fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff a few hours after the game.

Carolina won its third in a row to improve to 3-2 on the season.

The Panthers built a 20-7 halftime lead behind Bridgewater’s touchdown passes to D.J. Moore and Mike Davis. Atlanta rallied, but Burris picked off Matt Ryan’s pass.