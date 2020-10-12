Carolina Beach couple fights COVID blues with elaborate Halloween display

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Spooky season is upon us, and one Carolina Beach couple is working to make it a little spookier with an extravagant Halloween display.

During a year that’s had enough scares of its own, Ron and Noel Stevens say they wanted to give families a reason to smile. The couple usually goes all out for Christmas, and thought they’d do the same for Halloween.

“We scoured our neighbors’ garage sales and throwaway things that people were getting rid of, some of it from our garage,” Noel Stevens said. “We just kind of went through to see what all we had and what we could make scenes with.”

Throughout the yard you’ll find skeletons doing the limbo, skeletons fishing, a skeleton rescuing a skeleton cat from a tree, and much more.

Three third grade girls visiting from Wilmington pointed out their favorite decorations.

“My favorite one is the one coming out of the roof, it’s kind of funny,” one girl said.

“I like the mermaid, because no one would have ever thought to make a mermaid skeleton,” said another.

So how many skeletons are there in total? It depends on your definition, as even the lawn flamingos are skeletons.

“People keep asking me that,” Ron Stevens said. “There’s at least 35 between the small, the children, the adult size and then the 12-foot one.”

The Stevens say their goal was to make families happy during a difficult year, especially the children that attend Carolina Beach Elementary School right across the street from their house.

While families come by to enjoy the display, the Stevens are already looking ahead to next year.

“I’m not sure how bigger we can go because we’re running out of yard, but I imagine we’ll do something different,” Ron Stevens said.

You can admire the display for yourself at 402 S. 5th Street in Carolina Beach. The couple says they plan to be out in the driveway on Halloween night, handing out candy while wearing gloves and taking other safety precautions.