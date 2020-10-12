Devontae Cacok becomes first UNCW alum to win NBA championship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Sunday night’s NBA win was also a win for UNCW.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Finals, defeating the Miami Heat 106 to 90 on Sunday, taking the series 4-2.

Power forward Devontae Cacok became the first UNCW alum to win an NBA championship.

🎶 Ballin’ like the Lakers, want a championship 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Q80G9fMjvB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

Cacok played four year at UNCW and led the nation in rebounded his junior year.

After going undrafted, he was signed to the Laker’s G-League Development Team. He was named to the All-NBA G League first team and earned a spot on the roster for the Laker’s Championship run.