Devontae Cacok becomes first UNCW alum to win NBA championship

UNCW graduate Devontae Cacok (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Sunday night’s NBA win was also a win for UNCW.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Finals, defeating the Miami Heat 106 to 90 on Sunday, taking the series 4-2.

Power forward Devontae Cacok became the first UNCW alum to win an NBA championship.

Cacok played four year at UNCW and led the nation in rebounded his junior year.

After going undrafted, he was signed to the Laker’s G-League Development Team. He was named to the All-NBA G League first team and earned a spot on the roster for the Laker’s Championship run.