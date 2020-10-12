Family donates organs of NC girl killed in hit-and-run, saving 5 lives

UNION COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A community is mourning after a 5-year-old girl died days after a hit-and-run collision at a North Carolina soccer field.
The incident happened on Oct. 3 around 3:15 p.m. on Houndscroft Road near the Fieldstone Farms Housing Development off Poplin Road near Indian Trail.
Deputies said the driver of the car jumped a curb, hitting 5-year-old Olivia Grace Melendez before driving away.
Melendez was taken to a local hospital, where she died on Wednesday.
Authorities were initially searching for a silver or gray Nissan Altima, but Union County Chief Communications Officer Tony Underwood said the suspect later turned himself in.
Troopers said the suspect in the case is a juvenile and will be charged with felony hit-and-run as well as careless and reckless driving. Because of their age, troopers can’t release their name or any other information about them.