Former Camp Lejeune Marine charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

By
Associated Press
-
0
Daniel Harris (Photo: Kent Co. Jail)

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has confirmed that two men charged in plots against Michigan’s government spent time in the military.

The Marines issued a statement saying officials are “aware of the circumstances surrounding” Daniel Harris and Joseph Morrison and will assist in any way in the investigation.

- Advertisement -

Harris is one of six men charged federally with conspiring to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The 26-year-old Morrison is one of seven men charged with terrorism in state court for allegedly seeking to storm the Michigan Capitol and ignite a “civil war.”

Harris’s military file shows he was a rifleman, serving from 2014 until last year. He attained the rank of corporal E-4 in 2019 and his final duty assignment was at Camp Lejeune.