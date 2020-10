WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, will be in Wilmington on Wednesday to host a campaign event.

Lara Trump, who is from Wrightsville Beach and is married to the president’s son Eric, plans to share the president’s “Make America Great Again” agenda, according to a release by the president’s press office.

- Advertisement -

For more information about the visit and how to register for the event, click here.