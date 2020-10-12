NC mother sues after officer handcuffs 7-year-old son with autism

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A Statesville mother is furious about how a school resource officer treated her son, who has autism.
WWAY’s ABC affiliate in Charlotte WSOC had to go to court to get body camera video released.
The incident took place on Sept. 11, 2018 at Pressley School in Statesville.
School Resource Officer Michael Fattaleh responded to a call from staff members who were restraining a seven-year-old boy with autism, because he was spitting.
“Don’t move. Spit on me, and I’ll put a hood on you,” Fattaleh said.
Fattaleh’s body camera footage shows he put the student in handcuffs then staff put a pillow under his face and took off his glasses.
“Can you breathe?” the officer asked.
The student was on his stomach on the floor, and his arms were behind his back.
“If you, my friend, are not acquainted with the juvenile justice system, you will be very shortly,” Fattahel said. “You ever been charged with a crime before? Well, you’re fixing to be.”