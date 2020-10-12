NCWorks to host drive-thru job fair in Wilmington this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Looking for work? There will be a drive-thru job fair in Wilmington this week.
In collaboration with Express Employment Professionals, NCWorks is hosting the event on Wednesday.
It happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at Okami Japanese Steak House, located at 614 South College Rd.
The following are some of positions available:
- Accounts Payable/ Receivables
- Administrative Assistants
- Assembler
- Bookkeeper
- Certified Medical Assistants
- Forklift Operators
- Landscaper
- Machine Operators
- Medical Receptionist/
- Medical Assistants
- Paralegal/Legal Assistants
- Receptionists
- Warehouse Jobs