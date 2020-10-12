NCWorks to host drive-thru job fair in Wilmington this week

By
WWAY News
-
0
People take part in drive-thru job fair in Wilmington on Sept. 21, 2020. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Looking for work? There will be a drive-thru job fair in Wilmington this week.

In collaboration with Express Employment Professionals, NCWorks is hosting the event on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -
(Photo: NCWorks)

It happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at Okami Japanese Steak House, located at 614 South College Rd.

The following are some of positions available:

  • Accounts Payable/ Receivables
  • Administrative Assistants
  • Assembler
  • Bookkeeper
  • Certified Medical Assistants
  • Forklift Operators
  • Landscaper
  • Machine Operators
  • Medical Receptionist/
  • Medical Assistants
  • Paralegal/Legal Assistants
  • Receptionists
  • Warehouse Jobs