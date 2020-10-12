EF-1 tornado touches down in Nakina Sunday evening

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — Officials with the National Weather Service have surveyed storm damage in Columbus County caused by a series of storms that moved across the Cape Fear Sunday evening.

Tornado warnings for the area were issued just before 6 p.m.

On Monday, crews with the NWS office in Wilmington went out to Nakina and confirmed that an EF-1 tornado had touched down. NWS says the twister produced preliminary wind speeds of 95 mph.

A small building was reportedly damaged at 2265 Ervin T. Richardson Road.

There was also a report of metal blown off a building in the vicinity of Seven Creeks Highway. A tree limb also fell on a power line in the 9000 block of Seven Creeks Highway.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and there was no damage reported to homes across the county.

The severe weather was caused by remnants of Delta which made landfall Friday evening in Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane.

“We did have the potential for severe weather and received reports of a tornado in the Nakina area,” Kay Worley, director of Columbus County Emergency Services, said. “As of last night and this morning, we have not received any major reports of damage.”

The National Weather Service will be coming out Monday to determine if a tornado touched down.

“The impacts from the storm could have been a lot worst,” Worley said. “We are grateful it was not.”