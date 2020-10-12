UNCW: COVID-19 cluster reported among swimming and diving team

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington reports another COVID-19 cluster among a group of student athletes.

UNCW says there is a cluster of seven cases involving the swimming and diving team.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are considered in close proximity by location in the last 14 days.

Those involved have been and/or are isolating and have been receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed.

On Oct. 5, there were at least 18 positive COVID-19 cases involving the women’s basketball, softball, and men’s soccer teams.

UNCW has reported in the past multiple clusters in residence halls.

UNCW’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 516 students and 13 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus since July.