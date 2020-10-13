Aquarium at Fort Fisher: Game Night Untamed for over 21 crowd

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has a challenge for those brave enough to face the eerie aspects of the animal world through gameplay and enchanting creature features.

It is called Game Night Untamed: Tricks and Treats in the Animal Kingdom. Friends and family can team up on a screen, while those who fancy themselves as lone wolf players are welcome to take on the crowd.

Aquarium staff serves as the evening’s engaging hosts and competition judges. Aquarium educators will conjure more thrills with live animal cameos between rounds. Those who choose to haunt their screen in costume may find themselves treated to bonus points. Top score and most-spirited could also find themselves winning more than bragging rights.

It is specifically designed for adults over 21 and space is limited.

It is Thursday from 7 till 9 p.m. and is being held on Zoom.

Click here for more information and to reserve your spot.