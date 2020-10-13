Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report 3 homicides in 12 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says it is looking into three homicides within a 12-hour span.

The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted that the three deaths were spread across the north and west parts of the city, with the latest of the three occurring around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said in a news release that in the latest shooting, officers responding to a call about gunshots found a person wounded near the road.

The victim died at the scene. So far, police aren’t saying that the three homicides are related.