WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Halloween is a little more than two weeks away and if you’re thinking about trick-or-treating this year, this may be a place to visit.

The Wilmington Fire Department invites all kids on October 31 for some Halloween fun.

- Advertisement -

From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on that Saturday, firefighters will hand out pre-packed goodie bags with sweets and “special items.”

WFD asks for you to not park in front of the bay doors.

Masks are required.