Gullah Geechee heritage corridor being planned for Brunswick County

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A push to bring the Gullah Geechee heritage corridor to Brunswick County has been gaining support since February.

The new trail would stretch for around 30 to 50 miles, and connect Southport to Navassa.

The corridor is meant to celebrate the culture of the Gullah Geechee people. It already covers parts of the coast from Florida through South Carolina.

Brunswick County NAACP chairman Brayton Willis feels the corridor would be a good addition to the Cape Fear.

“When you think about greenway’s and blueway’s, they do a multitude of things,” Brayton said. “Number one, not only to preserve the cultural and heritage aspects of the Gullah Geechee culture. But it’s a healthy way to get out and exercise.”

Willis says it could be years before the trail through our area is complete, but would be enjoyed by generations to come.