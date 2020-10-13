Kamala Harris to campaign in North Carolina on Thursday

Senator Kamala Harris is hitting the campaign trail and traveling to North Carolina this week.

Harris will travel to Asheville and Charlotte on Thursday, October 15.

On Friday, the campaign released a video message to North Carolina voters, urging them to make a plan to vote early.

Ahead of the start of early vote, @KamalaHarris has a message for you North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/lW49D5a2cs — Maya Humes (@mayanjeri) October 10, 2020

This is the first time someone from the campaign has traveled to the western North Carolina area this election.

Harris was in Raleigh on Sept. 28 to speak about the Supreme Court and the Affordable Care Act as well as host a “Shop Talk meets Sister to Sister” event with the Black community.