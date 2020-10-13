SC sends $43M in Plexiglass, masks to school; promises more

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — South Carolina’s education superintendent says she’s sent $43 million of protective equipment to more than 1,300 schools in the state.

Superintendent Molly Spearman said Tuesday she fulfilled every request made and the state still has plenty of federal COVID-19 relief money to get them anything else they need to try to get students back in classrooms five days a week.

The latest purchases include 300,000 sheets of Plexiglass, 3.3 million masks, 600,000 boxes of disinfectant wipes and more than 41,000 gallons of hand sanitize.

COVID-19 cases have stabilized in South Carolina, but that means the virus is still spreading.

The state averaged 843 new cases a day over the past week.