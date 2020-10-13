Smokies looks to public for ideas to reduce congestion

GATLINBURG, TN (AP) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is turning to the public for ideas on how to reduce congestion at some of its most popular spots.

The park on the Tennessee-North Carolina border saw a record 12.5 million visitors in 2019 and has set monthly visitation records in June, July, and August of this year.

- Advertisement -

According to the park, the result has been congested roadways, overflowing parking lots, trampled vegetation. and long lines.

The park is soliciting public input on the problem through virtual workshops, online forms, and direct mail.