Vice President Mike Pence headed to Selma, NC on Friday

SELMA, NC (WWAY/WTVD) — Vice President Mike Pence is returning to North Carolina for another campaign event.

Pence is scheduled to arrive in Selma, North Carolina, on Friday, Oct. 17.

The event will be held at The Farm at 95. That’s an event venue that hosts large banquets and weddings.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. but doors open at 11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has put a premium on North Carolina, visiting the state more than a dozen times over the past couple of months.

The president himself will be in Greenville for an event Thursday.

Democratic challengers Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have also made treks to the Tar Heel state. Harris is even scheduled for a pair of speaking engagements Thursday.