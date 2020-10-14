As temperatures fall, expert shares tips to heat your home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It may not be cold just yet, but as the fall weather starts to set in it’s also time to make sure your heating system is ready to go.

WWAY spoke with an expert who shares some reminders.

As we get ready to turn off the air conditioning and turn on the heat, Justin Fulford with Fulford Heating and Cooling says it’s a good time to check your system.

He says you should be changing your air filters every two to three months and the change of the season is a good time to do it.

In the winter months, he says you should make sure the fan on your outdoor unit looks and sounds like it’s running in order to keep it from overworking itself.

If you see a jump in your electricity bill, he says it could be a sign that something may not be running properly with your unit.

“Early in the heating season, you may notice a smell, a burnt smell in a way, and that is, on a heat pump system, you’re smelling the dust, debris coming off of heat strips,” Fulford said. “Also, you want to make sure the gas is connected to your systems and you have plenty of gas, and also doing some routine maintenance.”

Fulford says you should also have regular maintenance twice a year — in the fall and again in the spring.

He also suggests setting your thermostat to automatically adjust the temperature as the weather fluctuates.​