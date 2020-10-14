Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett s presenting herself as a judge with deeply held personal and religious beliefs, but one who vows to keep an “open mind” on cases coming to the court.

She’s on Capitol Hill for a final round of questioning Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Republicans champion her conservative approach to the law and doubtful Democrats are running out of time to stop her quick confirmation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said she’s making history as an “unashamedly pro-life” conservative.

Democrats are trying to unpack her views on abortion, health care, and the president’s power.

President Donald Trump’s nominee is on track for quick confirmation before election day.