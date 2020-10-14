Chick-fil-A is coming to Shallotte

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Shallotte is about to eat more chicken.
Chick-fil-A, a popular fast food joint, is set to open on Highway 17 near the Highlands community.
Mayor Walt Eccard says it will open sometime next year.
Brunswick County currently has one Chick-fil-A, located in Leland.
There are several other big-name stores that are set to open in the town over the next several months.
A new shopping center is being built right off Main Street. Eccard says they have a number of businesses working to get permits for the shopping center – Hobby Lobby, PetSmart, Rack Room Shoes, Burke’s, Ross, Marshall’s, Ulta, Starbucks, Aspen Dental and Five Below.