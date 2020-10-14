Dollar General in Pender County pays fines for price-scanning errors

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Dollar General in Pender County has paid fines to the state for excessive price-scanner errors.

According to the NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Dollar General #2767 at 105 NC 117, Burgaw has paid $460 in fines.

The state says an initial inspection in February found a 6 percent error rate based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in July found a 2.67 percent error rate based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in September.

“The price on the shelf and the price at the register should match,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “Stores have a responsibility to make sure their pricing is accurate, and most stores pass inspection. Ones with errors face fines until they come into compliance.”

Two other Dollar General stores, in Whittier and Troy, also paid fines for price scanning errors.

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2-percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection at a later date. Undercharges are also reported but do not count against a store.

Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at (919) 707-3225.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2-percent-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection.