Local organizations give rides to the polls

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Early voting starts tomorrow, and it you need a ride, you’re covered.

October 15-31 the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear and the New Hanover County NAACP are teaming up to give voters rides to the polls.

Riders will receive a PPE kit, complete with two masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and a pen. All drivers will wear masks and face shields.

NAACP branch president Deborah Dicks Maxwell says they’re working hard to keep people safe, because making your voice heard is vital not only this year, but in every election:

“Every election is an important election. But this is also presidential, senatorial, gubernatorial, you know. County commissioners. You have so many seats vacant.”